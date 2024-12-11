Oppn afraid of me; does not let me speak: BJP MP Dubey

New Delhi, Dec 11 BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday alleged that the Opposition is "afraid" of him after he alleged that the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha was disrupted for the fourth consecutive day due to the sloganeering of Opposition MPs.

This follows stormy sessions in the Parliament after a heated exchange took place between Dubey and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after the BJP on December 5 accused the Congress of being complicit in "attacks on national interest by foreign forces."

Since then, Dubey claimed, the Opposition has consistently disrupted proceedings whenever his name is mentioned.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey said, "The Opposition is afraid of me. The Congress doesn't even have the courage to listen to my voice. Let me raise my ten questions -- it's my right. For the fourth day now, Zero Hour is being wasted. Every time my name is called, they start creating a ruckus."

Commenting on Opposition MPs staging a protest outside Parliament by distributing roses and Indian flags to NDA MPs, while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi recorded the protest on video, Dubey dismissed the actions as "childish."

"These are children. Have you ever seen a Leader of Opposition making videos like this?" Dubey remarked.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing stormy sessions after the BJP accused the Congress, particularly the Gandhis, of having connections with US businessman and philanthropist George Soros.

Earlier, Dubey had accused the Congress of colluding with foreign forces to undermine the country and derail its growth trajectory.

His remarks followed a report by Mediapart, a French newspaper, which claimed that the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is backed by the US government and influential businessmen with alleged anti-India interests.

The BJP has further alleged that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi served as the co-chairperson of the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), a non-profit organisation which has purportedly supported anti-India narratives, including the independence of Kashmir. The organisation is reportedly funded by the George Soros Foundation.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Dubey claimed that the Opposition seeks to destabilise the Indian government by aligning with foreign and anti-India forces.

"The OCCRP, supported by the US government and financiers like businessman and investor George Soros, has been routinely plotting against the country," Dubey said.

