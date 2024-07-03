Oppn creates ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly, demands Governor's address

Jaipur, July 3 The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly started on a stormy note on Wednesday with the opposition raising slogans and demanding the Governor's Address.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Julie said that the new session always starts with the Governor's Address. "Not having the address is unconstitutional," said Julie. He further accused the Assembly Speaker of turning off his mic.

However, Parliamentary Minister Jogaram Patel termed the LoP's demand as wrong. He said that Julie was misinterpreting the rules as the session that started on Wednesday was not new.

Jogaram Patel said that the proceedings were being conducted as per the provisions of the Constitution. "This is the second session of the Vidhan Sabha, not the first session. There is a provision for the Governor's address in the first session itself. The Leader of the Opposition is giving a wrong interpretation," said Patel.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that as per the rules, the Governor's address takes place in the first session after the formation of the new government and in the first session of the year. This was the second session of this year, he said.

However, the opposition was not satisfied with the Speaker's order. The opposition came to the Well and continuously raised slogans against the government.

The Leader of Opposition said that the Speaker switched off the mic in Lok Sabha, and similar was happening in the Rajasthan Assembly as well.

Meanwhile, as soon as the proceedings of the House began, BAP MLA Jaikrishna Patel, who won the bye-election from Bagidora, was sworn in. After this, the Assembly members took the oath to eradicate the use of plastic.

Tribute was also paid to those killed in the Hathras incident in the Assembly. The proceedings of the House were adjourned till Thursday amid uproar by the opposition.

