Oppn thinking about election in a fundamentally different way: Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 24 Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Opposition was thinking about the 2024 Lok Sabha election in a fundamentally different way, and asserted that they were united in the idea that India is under attack.

Speaking at a conclave here, which was shared by Congress on its X handle, Rahul Gandhi said, "Firstly, the Opposition is thinking about this election in a fundamentally different way than any other election before it."

He said that the Opposition is united in the idea that India is now under attack. The concept of India, of free elections, of free speech -- they are now under "mortal threat".

"This thinking is unanimous among us all, which means we have to be flexible and we have to fight for the soul of India, which requires a different level of cooperation," he said.

He said that secondly, the bulk of alliances have been stitched up in big states like Kerala, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

"In some smaller places, we face a few issues, which we will try to iron out. Now we are seeing this as a fight to defend the idea of India, while earlier we used to see it merely as a contest between political parties. Now the RSS and the BJP are trying to destroy the idea of India," he added.

At least 28 Opposition parties have formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

