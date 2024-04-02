Opposition alliance's foundation is lies, deceit: Jagan

Amaravati, April 2 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition TDP-BJP-JSP combine, calling it a "gang of a crafty alliance" whose "foundation is lies and deceit" and is led by TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Like Pashupati who comes from the grave in the movie 'Arundhati', Chandrababu Naidu rose after five years to seek power. This Pashupati wants the CM's chair to suck the blood of the poor. He is constantly trying to fool you with his lies. But don't forget what happened in 2014," he said while addressing a public meeting at Madanapalle in Annamayya district as part of his Memantha Siddham yatra.

The YSR Congress Party chief said that "habitual liars" like Chandrababu Naidu should not be given a chance.

"The opposition parties are unable to fight me alone, so they are coming in groups like a pack of wolves," he said.

He asked the people whether they were ready to protect and continue the development of every house, town, and social group, and the empowerment of people including the welfare of senior citizens and children.

"Are you all ready to explain the works done in every corner of the state so that the YSRCP win 175 out of 175 assembly seats and 25 out of 25 MP seats," he asked.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the YSRCP government has fulfilled 99 per cent of its promises while treating the manifesto as a holy book.

"After five years of good governance by the YSRCP government, I am very happy to stand before you with pride and politely say that we have done it well," he said, asking the people to vote for him if the government benefits have reached their home.

The Chief Minister asked the people whether students who scored 99 marks would be afraid of exams and students who had scored 10 marks would pass.

"Chandrababu (Naidu) failed to deliver even 10 per cent of what he promised in 2014. Do you think he can stand in front of your son (Jagan)?" he said.

"Through DBT and Non-DBTs, we have given over Rs 3 lakh 75 thousand crore to the people. If we mention the name of Chandrababu, not a single scheme comes to mind, but Jagan’s name resembles welfare and development without corruption or discrimination," he said.

Terming Chandrababu Naidu a habitual liar, Jagan said that in 2014, he promised to waive off the loans of the farmers, and societies but didn’t fulfil it.

"He also said that he would deposit Rs 25,000 in the account of a newborn baby girl, a job to every house, developing the state like Singapore but nothing materialised during his tenure. His promise of building a hi-tech city in every city is nowhere in the picture. If you look at his manifesto, you will find more than 650 such promises but after the elections, it will be thrown out," he added.

The Chief Minister also accused Chandrababu Naidu of planning to destroy the state of Andhra Pradesh and even lodging complaints to block the pension in the election period. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, through his aides, complained to the Election Commission and stopped the pension payment to the volunteers, who on the first of every month, would distribute the money with a big smile on their faces.

