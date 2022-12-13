Opposition leader stage walkout after Rajnath Singh issue clarification on Arunachal clash

The Opposition leaders staged a walkout soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his statement on the Tawang faceoff incident, in Lok Sabha. Speaking to reporters after the Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as it was denied permission to seek clarifications on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said: "He (Defence Minister) read out his statement and went out. He was not ready for any clarification or discussion. There is no relation to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation FCRA licence cancellation issue. If it's our fault then hang us."

"We were told by the Leader of the House and Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman that we would be given a chance for clarification but they did not give it and were not ready to listen to us. This is not good for the country," the Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said."When they did not give us clarification, all leaders of the opposition parties decided to stage a walkout. We stand together for the unity and integrity of our country, we are with our soldiers," he added