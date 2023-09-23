Opposition MPs write to RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar about sloganeering by visitors

Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Mausam Noor and Shiv Sena (UT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi have written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar complaining about sloganeering by people in visitor’s gallery of the House on September 21 and urged him to take action.

In their letters to the Chairman, the MPs expressed dismay that political sloganeering was witnesses in the House despite Rajya Sabha’s stringent security measures and diligence of marshals. The fact that over 50 visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern, the MPs said.

The incident happened on September 21 in the afternoon. Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the House in protest. It is imperative that the incident is thoroughly investigated to identify how such a breach of security and decorum was possible within the confines of the Rajya Sabha, they said. The individuals responsible for the disruption must be held accountable for their actions, the lawmakers added.