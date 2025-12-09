Opposition stages protest over farmers’ distress during Maha Winter Session

Nagpur, Dec 9 The second day of the Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session on Tuesday saw the opposition staging a forceful protest over what they termed the state government’s “continued neglect” of farmers.

Accusing the MahaYuti government of apathy, opposition leaders said that despite repeated assurances, the situation on the ground has worsened, with farmer suicides reportedly averaging eight per day.

Leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar and Aaditya Thackeray, said the government had “misled” farmers with promises of a comprehensive loan waiver that remains unimplemented.

They also criticised the administration for failing to ensure a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) for key crops.

The opposition further alleged that the government’s decision to reduce import duty on cotton to zero has triggered a surge in foreign cotton imports, severely hurting domestic growers.

They said soybean procurement centres are yet to start operations this season, adding to farmers’ distress. They also hit out at the government for the delay in disbursing bonus payments for paddy.

Soybean farmers have said that they are compelled to sell their produce in the open market below the MSP level, which hardly covers their costs. This, they say, has deepened their financial crisis in rural households.

Raising slogans such as “Deceitful Government!”, “Waive Farmers’ Loans!” and “Ensure Fair Prices for Cotton and Soybean!”, opposition MLAs accused the government of making announcements without delivering meaningful relief.

They also pointed to rising cases of farmer suicides to argue that the administration lacks seriousness in addressing agrarian distress.

The opposition claimed the government’s lack of urgency became evident when the Union Agriculture Minister recently stated that the Centre had not yet received any proposal for aid for rain- and flood-hit farmers from the state.

The state government later clarified that it had submitted the proposal on November 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor