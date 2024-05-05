Orange Alert in Kerala and Tamil Nadu: High-Energy Swell Waves Worsen Soil Erosion in Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued an 'Orange Alert' in response to the looming threat of high-energy swell waves along the coastal regions of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu. This alert comes amidst growing concerns over exacerbating sea erosion, particularly in the district of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The warning highlights the imminent danger posed by the incoming swell waves, which are expected to intensify existing coastal erosion processes. Coastal communities, especially those residing in vulnerable areas, are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

Watch: An 'Orange Alert' has been issued by INCOIS due to high-energy swell waves along the coast of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu, exacerbating sea erosion in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/CcFHKhtBFh — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2024

The 'Orange Alert' signifies a significant level of risk, prompting authorities and residents alike to take proactive measures to mitigate potential damage. INCOIS advises fishermen and coastal residents to refrain from venturing into the sea during this period of heightened alertness. The impact of high-energy swell waves on coastal regions can be severe, leading to erosion of beaches, damage to coastal infrastructure, and posing risks to livelihoods dependent on marine activities. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of coastal communities. It is imperative for residents to adhere to safety guidelines and stay informed about updates from local authorities and weather agencies.