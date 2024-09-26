Order for Investigation Against CM Siddaramaiah: People’s Court Orders Lokayukta Police To Submit an Investigation Report Within Three Months

The People's Representative Court has instructed the Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police to complete the investigation and submit a report within three months in connection with the Mysore Urban Development Authority land allotment case against CM Siddaramaiah. This has put Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in another predicament. This comes just a day after the Karnataka High Court dismissed the chief minister's petition challenging governor Thawarchand Gehlot's August 16 order of sanction against him in a case of "unlawful" allotment of housing plots to his wife in Mysuru.

The People's Representative inquired about the complaint that an FIR should be filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and an investigation should be ordered regarding the Muda land allotment case.ustice Santhosh Gajanana Bhat, the judge of the court, directed an investigation under Section-156(3) CrPC. The court ordered to submit the investigation report within three months i.e. 24.12.2024.Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhat, after hearing the argument of the complainant's lawyer that the allotment of 14 plots to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in Muda was illegal, filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ordered an investigation.

Now that the Court of People's Representatives is investigating, it seems that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing more and more trouble. The hearing of the petition filed by Snehamai Krishna was held before the Special Court of People's Representatives of Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat, and the judgment was announced today and it was directed to proceed with the legal proceedings under CrPC. With this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has faced another difficulty and loophole in the law. There is no question of resigning of CM Siddaramaiah. He will continue to fight the law, said Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar today while interacting with the media in the city. He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had no authority in the Muda scam.

The Home Minister further said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not had a week since the State High Court's verdict regarding permission for prosecution. He said that after the High Court verdict, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign. This is not correct. Siddaramaiah's role in the Muda scam has nothing to do with it. But we have not got justice in the high court. We will fight with the law. We will challenge this judgment in the Division Bench. If necessary, we will apply to the Supreme Court, he said. A conspiracy has been made. He said there was no question of him resigning. It is said that the Governor should follow the decision of the Cabinet. Discretion can also be used. It is said that if the decision of the Cabinet is not followed, justification should also be given. The judgment found no justification for the Governor's decision. We are not satisfied with the court's decision.

Legislative Council member and former minister CT Ravi said that BJP has launched a massive protest on the 26th of this month, i.e., tomorrow, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. He said that the BJP will hold a large-scale struggle tomorrow. All the opposition MLAs, MPs and MPs of the BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah near the Gandhi statue of Vidhana Soudha today. Looking at the current situation, it is imperative that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns, Ravi added.