Ordinary families pay a high personal price for each paper leak

Lucknow, Feb 26 This family of three siblings in Uttar Pradesh is a perfect showcase of the misery they have been facing after repeated paper leaks in various competitive examinations in Uttar Pradesh.

The eldest sister in the family, Subhasini Goswami, appeared for the UPPCL online recruitment exam for a job and the paper got leaked. More than a dozen people were arrested and an inquiry was ordered.

Her younger brother Shivram Goswami had earlier appeared for the sub inspector's examination in 2017 and the paper was found to have been leaked. The examination was subsequently cancelled.

The third sister Rukmini Goswami appeared for the PCS main examinations in 2018 and the process was again stalled after a paper leak.

"Our father died a decade ago and we have been working hard to get good jobs for ourselves but paper leaks have jeopardized our futures," said Subhasini who has started stitching clothes at home as she waits for the results.

"I have no job and no hope left. I stitch the clothes of neighbours to earn some money," she said.

Talking about her brother, she said that he was now working as a waiter in a local hotel.

"He wanted to work in the police force but now he is working as a waiter. There is no word from the government on the subject and we are all getting on in years. My brother is also suffering from depression," she said.

The third sibling Rukmini has also been waiting endlessly because when the 2018 exam was held again, she did not receive her admit card and could not take the exam.

"Our mother died during the pandemic, with the hope that one of us, at least, would get a good job. Now all three of us have lost hope and we do not have the money needed to start a business. The three of us have no goal left and we simply try to keep each other afloat," said Rukmini.

She said reappearing in exams added to the family's financial burden.

"We have to pay the train/bus fares and it is not easy for a family that is struggling to make ends meet," she added.

There are now lakhs in Uttar Pradesh who are placed in similar situations - some better, some worse.

Exams related to jobs in the police, UP Power Corporation Limited, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, B.Ed, NEET and revenue services have been disrupted due to paper leaks in the past few years.

A retired IPS officer explained why paper leaks are becoming the rule rather than the exception.

"There is now big money involved in paper leaks. Aspirants are more than willing to give money if they can clear the paper because they know they can earn it back once they get the job. They resort to corruption to get the paper leaked and then indulge in corruption to get back the money they have spent - so it is a vicious cycle. People who have turned this into a flourishing business are usually from the department that holds the examination. Moreover, technology like WhatsApp has made it easy to leak a paper and circulate it," he said.

He said that the situation also suits the people in power.

"If all examinations are conducted smoothly, the government will have to provide jobs. Getting a paper leaked and stalling the process also suits people in power," he added.

The young generation, meanwhile, carries the wreckage of their broken dreams on their shoulders.

