Our govt committed to providing safe environment to every citizen of state: CM Baghel

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that our government is committed to providing a safe environment to every citizen of the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the convocation parade of Deputy Superintendents of Police at the police academy in Raipur.

Speaking at the event, Baghel said, "Our government has accepted all the challenges. We are committed to provide such a safe environment to every citizen of the state in which he can live his life without fear. We have got success in this direction continuously in the last three years."

( With inputs from ANI )

