‘Our land, our right’: K’taka BJP's protest enters second day over Waqf row

Bengaluru, Dec 5 Karnataka BJP’s protests over the alleged Waqf Boad controversy in the state entered the second day on Thursday with leading party leaders taking part in the protests.

“All BJP leaders are carrying out state-wide protests over the Waqf row, not to gain power. The evil Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are conspiring to snatch away lands of farmers. They are also taking away the properties of religious institutions, and temples. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who always fought for farmers wanted the agitation to be launched for farmers. In Bidar, more than 10,000 people took part in the 'our land, our right' movement. In Kalaburagi, about 8,000 persons participated,” state BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra told a gathering at Shahapur.

He added that on the pretext 1973-74 gazette notification, farmers’ lands were named as Waqf property, adding that in Yadgir district 15 acres in Gogi, more than 150 acres in Hongond, 72 acres in Kadamgere, 5 acres in Vibhuti Halli are notified as Waqf property.

“I am giving a warning to Siddaramaiah, do not test the patience of farmers of the state. They are feeding the nation and the farmer is the backbone of the country. With your encouragement farmers' lands are targeted. You can’t be in the CM’s chair by doing this,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, addressing the media persons in Davanagere, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, stated BJP is conducting a statewide tour with three teams to address issues related to Waqf properties and land encroachments.

Narayanaswamy said that information is being collected from those affected by Waqf Board notices.

“The three teams are gathering data, which will be submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the state government to ensure justice for farmers and religious institutions. In Misrikote, Dharwad district, a Hindu cremation ground has been declared as Waqf property. Notices have also been issued claiming schools, cooperative society lands, and even land housing Ambedkar statues as Waqf property. Complaints from farmers in the Haveri district have been received. In Banavalli of Harihar taluk, over four acres of land earmarked for a cremation ground has been listed in the records as ‘Khabrastan’,” he claimed.

He added Waqf exists to protect lands belonging to dargahs and mosques.

“Once individuals from dargahs or mosques write to the Waqf Board claiming certain lands, those lands are immediately registered as Waqf properties under Column 11,” he said.

He also slammed the actions of Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, stating that district officials are erecting compound walls around lands claimed as Waqf property, including lands belonging to farmers and religious institutions.

State BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar, former minister B.C. Patil, former MP Muniswamy, former Legislative Council member Y.A. Narayanaswamy, District President Rajshekhar, and other prominent leaders Shivayogi Swami were present at the press conference.

Reacting to the agitation by the BJP over the Waqf row, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remarked that the BJP, having lost in three constituencies in the by-elections, has now initiated a political drama under the guise of a "Waqf protest."

“The BJP’s protest is purely political,” the Chief Minister said.

He also recalled that in 2014, the BJP had promised in its election manifesto to clear encroachments on Waqf properties.

