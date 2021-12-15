Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn: Rakesh Tikait as he leaves Kaushambi protest site

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that the farmers' movement has been suspended and not withdrawn.

As the farmers were vacating the protest site at Kaushambi (Delhi-UP border), Tikait, while addressing the media said, "Talks underway with the Centre after withdrawal of 3 farm laws. Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn."

Further, he thanked those who had helped the farmers during their agitation, and said, "I am thankful to everyone who has been with us. I also extend my gratitude to the people who ran langars, villagers who brought essentials for us."

The farmers were seen celebrating as they left their protest site at Kaushambi (Delhi-UP border), after suspending their year-long protest against the three farm laws.

On December 9, the Samyukta Kissan Morcha the umbrella body under which the farmers had banded together announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate withdrawal of cases against them immediately.

The farmers are heading back to their respective states in large convoys of tractors and trucks, in the same way, they arrived at the sites at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri on the outskirts of the national capital a year ago, to protest the Centre's three agrarian laws.

The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor