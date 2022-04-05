Our responsibility to keep country united, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Raj Thackeray's comment on loudspeakers at mosques

Maharashtra Energy Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut reacting to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's comment to remove loudspeakers from mosques said it is "our responsibility to keep the country united."

"India is a country of different languages, religions and cultures, it is our responsibility to keep the country united. It is really sad that people are giving such statements about religion, it shows their mentality," Raut said here on Monday.

Raut's remarks follow Thackeray's call last week for the removal of mosque loudspeakers. The MNS leader had also given a stern warning to the Maharashtra government to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside the mosque if the mosques do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

Shiv Sena had also come down heavily on the MNS leader's remarks. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the law of the land prevails in Maharashtra and the Home Minister will do everything as per the law.

"Raj Thackeray was talking about taking down the loudspeakers installed in mosques yesterday. First, see in which all BJP ruled states Azaan has been stopped, loudspeakers removed from mosques...This is Maharashtra, where law of the land is followed," Raut had told media persons in Mumbai on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

