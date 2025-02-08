Our ‘vision’ for development triumphed over AAP’s ‘failed’ promises: TN BJP

Chennai, Feb 8 BJP National Secretary and in charge of Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said on Saturday that the people of Delhi have spoken, and their verdict is clear, they have chosen BJP’s governance over Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He described the win as a significant shift in the political landscape, with the party securing a majority and further emphasised that the Delhi electorate has overwhelmingly rejected Kejriwal’s 10-year rule, which was marred by corruption allegations and governance controversies.

“The people have chosen BJP’s vision for Delhi’s development over AAP’s failed promises. This victory is a testament to the good governance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he stated.

He further added that PM Modi’s vision for India’s development has resonated with the people of Delhi, who have placed their trust in the BJP.

“The BJP’s campaign was centred on corruption allegations and administrative mismanagement under AAP, along with promises of improved governance,” he claimed.

Reddy highlighted that the party’s focus on critical issues such as pollution, deteriorating roads, and the cleaning of the Yamuna River struck a chord with voters.

He said that the BJP’s manifesto, which included a range of benefits for different sections of society, played a key role in attracting voters.

He added that additionally, the party’s extensive outreach efforts, such as the Parivartan Yatras, allowed them to connect with voters on a personal level, particularly in areas neglected by the ruling AAP government.

“The ability to unite under strong leadership and effectively criticise AAP’s governance helped the BJP gain momentum, making us a formidable force in the election,” he said.

Reddy said that the people of Delhi have expressed dissatisfaction with the AAP government’s performance, particularly in areas like infrastructure development, pollution control, and corruption.

He reaffirmed that the BJP is committed to addressing these concerns and transforming Delhi into a model state for governance and development.

“With this victory, the BJP promises to usher in a new era of development and growth in Delhi,” he said.

He also emphasised that the BJP’s win reflects the trust people have in the party’s leadership and its dedication to good governance.

--IANS

