Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu to be given farewell in Parliament today

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be accorded a farewell in the upper house on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.According to media reports, PM Modi will present a memento to Naidu and a publication covering his tenure as the Vice President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will be released. The day will culminate with a farewell dinner.

In the Lok Sabha, union minister RK Singh will take up the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage in the lower house.Today is the sixteenth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which commenced on July 18 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12. . The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the country's 14th Vice President on Saturday as he trounced the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva by a huge margin. Dhankhar will take oath as the vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.

