Outstanding leader who always stood with people: PM Modi pays tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in the daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra.

He passed away on November 17, 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

( With inputs from ANI )

