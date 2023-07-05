Over 178 cr footfall recorded at health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat on June 30: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Over 178 crore footfall was recorded at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), made operational under the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme, till June 30, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, as on June 30, 2023, more than 178.87 crore footfall happened at these AB-HWCs and more than 122.02 crore cumulative screenings for non-communicable diseases conducted which includes 41.81 Crore for Hypertension, 36.16 Crore for Diabetes, 24.75 Crore for Oral cancer, 11.44 Crore for Breast Cancer and 7.83 Crore for Cervical Cancer.

The ministry added that during that time, more than 2.16 crores wellness sessions have been conducted with the participation of 23.83 crores individuals.

Moreover, teleconsultation services through e-Sanjeevani platform are being leveraged at AB-HWCs to provide specialist services closer to the community and enables the delivery of uninterrupted services to the beneficiaries even in the remote and peripheral areas.

As on June 30, 2023, more than 12.21 crores of teleconsultations have been provided through the eSanjeevani portal, the ministry said.

AB-HWCs is India's commitment for achieving promotive, preventive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative aspects of Universal Health Coverage with a goal to provide Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) including both maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases as well as free essential drugs and diagnostic services through AB-HWCs closer to the homes of people.

The foundation of the vision was laid by operationalizing the first AB-HWC on April 14, 2018, at Jangla village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more than 1.54 lakhs AB-HWCs have been operationalized in the duration of five years by transforming existing Sub-Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural and urban areas and 1,60,002 AB-HWCs have been operationalized till June 30.

