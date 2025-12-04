Over 18 lakh Indians studying abroad, violations of visa norms among key reasons for deportations: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 4 Over 18.82 lakh Indian students are currently studying in foreign countries, with the highest numbers in the UAE (2.53 lakh), Canada (4.27 lakh), the US (2.55 lakh), Australia (1.96 lakh), and the UK (1.73 lakh), the Parliament was informed on Thursday

The data, presented in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, showed that students are spread across 153 countries, from major education hubs to smaller destinations such as Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Cyprus and others which together host hundreds of Indian medical aspirants.

The ministry also disclosed country-wise figures of students deported or denied entry over the last five years.

The UK deported 170 students, the US deported 45 and denied entry to 62, while Australia deported 114.

Other countries where Indians were deported include Russia (82), Ukraine (13), Georgia (17), Finland (5), and Egypt (2). Kyrgyzstan denied entry to 11 students, while no deportations were recorded from there.

The minister stated that deportations primarily result from violations of visa norms, including taking up illegal employment, engaging in unpermitted business activities, failing to maintain mandatory financial balances, non-payment of university fees, poor attendance, or withdrawing from academic programmes.

Several students were denied entry for incomplete admission documents, failing to meet university enrolment requirements, or inability to answer basic questions about their chosen courses.

The minister underlined that the MEA places a high priority on safeguarding the interests of Indian students abroad.

Missions maintain regular contact with students, hold interactions at universities, and issue advisories warning against fraudulent or unaccredited courses.

Similarly, the reply also highlights the advisories issued by the Ministry to safeguard Indian students from misleading foreign educational courses in countries including Tajikistan, Suriname, Finland, Latvia, Egypt, Canada, China, Malta, Ireland, Uzbekistan and others.

The reply notes mechanisms such as MADAD portal registration, 24×7 helplines, open houses, email and social media outreach, along with the use of the Indian Community Welfare Fund to assist students in distress.

The ministry also cited recent evacuation efforts — including Operation Ganga (Ukraine), Operation Kaveri (Sudan), Operation Ajay (Israel), Operation Devi Shakti (Afghanistan) and Operation Sindhu (Israel and Iran)— to underline its commitment to the safety of Indian nationals, especially students, during crises abroad.

