Over 18.15 cr balance, unutilised COVID vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that over 18.15 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

"More than 18.15 crore (18,15,94,995) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the Ministry said in a press release.

Further, the Ministry said that over 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," the release read.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 crore (1,90,50,86,706) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions.

Under the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years, which began on March 16, over 3.06 crore (3,06,99,031) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

