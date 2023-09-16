Over 20 leaders of BJP and JDS join Congress

More than 20 leaders of BJP and JDS, including staunch supporters of former Minister and MLA R. Ashok, joined the Congress at the KPCC office today under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Many leaders including Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and former MLA Soumya Reddy were present on this occasion.

Several ex-BBMP members, including the former deputy mayor who posed as Ashok's right-hand man Bhanta, and the current vice-president of the Okkaligar Sangh, L. Srinivas, Venkataswamy Naidu, H. Suresh, BJP Mandal President and former BMTC President BR Ramu, Prasad of JDS, Babu (Kabaddi Babu) and his son Pawan, Supriya Shekhar, former member of Bangalore Dakshina Taluk Panchayat Anjinappa, former member of JPM Lakshmi Suresh and the influential leaders of Padmanabhanagar joined the party and were given the party flag by DK Shivkumar.

A few days ago, former members of BJP, and BBMP from Yeshavantpur and Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituencies joined the Congress party in the presence of DK.