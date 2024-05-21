Over 3,000 security personnel deployed for IPL qualifier at Narendra Modi stadium

Ahmedabad, May 21 After the arrest of four suspected IS terrorists at Ahmedabad airport, the security at the Narendra Modi Stadium here, which is set to host the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, has been enhanced.

The clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to attract thousands of fans, and the Ahmedabad Police have ramped up security measures to ensure safety, said the officials.

In light of recent events, the police have been put on high alert. A security presence will be maintained inside and outside the stadium, the officials added.

Giving the details of the deployment, the police said that over 3,000 personnel, including five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), will be deployed.

Additionally, officials shared that more than 800 private security personnel will be in the stadium premises.

A police convoy will be stationed at the stadium to preempt any incidents during the match.

The heightened security comes in response to the arrest of four suspected IS terrorists at Ahmedabad airport on May 20.

Officials shared that these individuals, identified as Sri Lankan nationals, were arrested before they could execute any plans during the ongoing IPL season.

The suspects were found to have travelled from Sri Lanka to Chennai and then to Ahmedabad.

The officials added that their arrest has led to increased vigilance and comprehensive security arrangements to safeguard the fans and players attending today's match.

