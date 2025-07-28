Over 30.95 crore workers listed on Centre’s eShram portal for welfare benefits

New Delhi, July 28 The number of unorganised workers registered on the Centre’s eShram portal for social welfare benefits under various government schemes has crossed the 30.95 crore mark (as of July 22), the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

The eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The eShram is “One-Stop-Solution” that integrates different social security schemes at single portal. This enables unorganised workers registered on eShram to access social security schemes and see the benefits availed by them so far.

The minister said that so far, 14 schemes of different Central Ministries and Departments have already been integrated with the eShram portal to extend benefits and access to social security, insurance or skill development programmes including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandna Yojana (PMMVY) are also integrated with the portal.

In addition to these schemes, eShram is also integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), National Career Service (NCS), Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG), Digital Locker (DigiLocker), myScheme and Open Government Data Platform (OGD).

