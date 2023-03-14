Over 5 lakhs post vacant in central govt: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who attended the function of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards-2022, has targeted the central government. Sitaram Yechury said that 5 lakhs posts are vacant in the central government and the youths are not getting jobs. Due to the central govt, employment is decreasing in the country.

In a program organized in New Delhi, Sitaram said that what kind of development is this, where the youth are not getting jobs, the MNREGA budget is getting cut. Posts are vacant in more than 5 lakhs centres. What does Agniveer mean? What will the youth do after 4 years.

He said that the fascism is going on the country. There is a contradiction going on in the Indian Constitution . What did the NDA government achieve from Article 370? PM Modi should remember Atal ji's words, he said that the work of selling the railway is going on the country. The ruling party is protesting in the Parliament.

He said that the farmers and laborers if the country are being exploited. The CBI and ED are threatened for speaking against the government, many leaders of opposition are in jail. He asked whether BJP MLA's and ministers do not do any corruption. PM Modi wants to silence the voice of the position.