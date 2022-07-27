Over 500 condoms seized; BJP leader running sex racket in Meghalaya arrested

BJP leader Bernard N Marak has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Meghalaya. Bernard N Marak has been arrested from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Now a police team is coming from Meghalaya, they will take Bernard with them. Bernard was said to have absconded after his farmhouse was raided. West Garo Hills District Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Singh said that Bernard was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Now a team will go there and bring Bernard. At the same time, Hapur SP Deepak Bhukar also said that Bernard will be handed over to the Meghalaya Police team.

Another police officer from Hapur said Pilkhuwa police and a Special Operation Group (SOP) team nabbed Bernard from the toll plaza near the Ghaziabad border. The team knew that the Meghalaya Police had issued a look out notice against Bernard. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against Barnard. A police official said that around 400 liquor bottles and more than 500 condoms were seized in the raid. 27 vehicles, 8 two-wheelers, crossbows and arrows were also seized in the raid.

West Garo Hills District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivekananda Singh had then said that the raid was conducted on the Rimpu Bagan farmhouse owned by politician-turned-killer Marak based on a tip-off. This time we rescued six minors including four boys and two girls. It is alleged that the Meghalaya BJP Vice President Bernard N Marak and his colleagues kept the children locked up in a cabin-like room in Rimpu Bagan for prostitution.