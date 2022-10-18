Over 60 AIADMK MLAs don't want OPS to be deputy leader of Opposition, says Edappadi Palaniswami

Former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday said that more than 60 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs have given representations to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker against O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The fight between AIADMK factions led by former chief ministers EPS and OPS has reached the Tamil Nadu assembly, with both sides urging assembly speaker M Appavu to identify them as real AIADMK.

EPS in a press conference said "Over 60 MLAs from AIADMK don't want OPS to be the deputy leader of the opposition. We had given representations to the Speaker on the same. It is been two months since we requested the Speaker to remove OPS from the position. But however, no changes have been made and OPS is still the deputy leader of the opposition."

EPS was addressing the press after Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu ordered his and AIADMK MLAs eviction amid ruckus in the Assembly.

He further said that they are not being given chance to speak about this in the assembly."OPS is someone who has been removed from the primary membership of AIADMK. The Speaker seems to be acting with suggestions from DMK," he added.

Earlier on October 17, when the Monsoon Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly began, EPS remained absent.

As per sources, he "boycotted" the Assembly session because rival faction leader OPP was made to sit as the Assembly Deputy Opposition Leader Chair, the sources said.

The former Chief Minister OPS was seen participating in the proceedings of the House seated in the chair for AIADMK deputy floor leader.

Addressing mediapersons after the session, OPS said, "We are attending the assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. You should ask the EPS faction why they did not attend the assembly session."Back on July 11, in the General Council meeting convened, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party. Before the meeting, supporters of both rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters. Following the violent clash, the headquarters was seized by the Revenue Divisional Officer.The August 17 judgement by a single bench of Justice G Jayachandran had nullified the July 11 meeting and ordered status quo, as prior to July 11. EPS camp then challenged the single bench judgement to a division bench of Madras High Court which ruled in favour of EPS.Both factions of the AIADMK have urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to identify them as real AIADMK. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

