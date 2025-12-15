Over 7.28 crore MSMEs have registered on Udyam Registration Portal: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 15 More than 7.28 crore micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have registered on the Udyam Registration Portal to date since it was launched in July 2020, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Following the registration, these enterprises have become eligible to avail the benefits of various government schemes, including access to formal credit and government procurement opportunities.

Further, more than 50 API integrations have been established with various organisations and bodies, Minister of State for MSMEs, Shobha Karandlaje, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Under the portal, various data points are being captured, and the data derived is used in designing policy and improvement for efficacy.

The government has been constantly working to address the concerns raised by MSME stakeholders regarding hurdles, burden and barriers to sectoral growth.

These include digitisation and digitalisation of services/ programmes, setting up single window clearances and reducing/ simplifying procedures for Ease of Doing Business (EODB).

Some of the initiatives of Ministry of MSME for digitalization, financing and sustainability are MSME SAMBANDH, Micro and Small Enterprises - Green Investment and Financing for Transformation Scheme (MSE- GIFT Scheme), Micro and Small Enterprises Scheme for Promotion and Investment in Circular Economy (MSE- SPICE Scheme), MSME Sustainable ZED Certification Scheme, Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), MSME SAMADHAAN, Micro and Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) etc, the minister said.

Udyam registration has a total of 2.86 crore women-led MSMEs as on November 30, enrolled for various benefits, and these measures collectively address credit gaps and skill shortages, enabling micro and women-led MSMEs to access finance, markets, and technology, and strengthen their competitiveness, which includes micro and women-led enterprises in remote areas as well.

