Over 7.3 lakh claims and objections filed during SIR of electoral rolls in TN

Chennai, Jan 1 The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has witnessed a significant response from political parties and the general public, with more than 7.3 lakh claims and objections received across Tamil Nadu during the review period from December 19, 2025 to January 18, 2026, top poll panel officials said on Thursday.

According to official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorities, the figures reflect the level of public engagement in ensuring an accurate and inclusive electoral roll ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

During the claims and objections window, which was open until 8 p.m. on December 31, a total of 2,72,148 representations were submitted by recognised political parties through their Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Among national parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accounted for the highest number, submitting 61,438 claims, along with 20 requests for inclusion and one objection seeking deletion.

The Congress followed with 30,592 claims, while the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) submitted 3,719 claims.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party filed 64 and 125 claims respectively, and the National People's Party submitted 57 claims.

Among state-level political parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) recorded the highest number of submissions with 68,260 claims.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed closely with 67,286 claims, including 24 requests for inclusion and 63 for deletion.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) submitted 36,375 claims, while the Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) submitted 1,442, 245, and 2,545 claims respectively.

In addition to submissions from political parties, a large number of individual electors participated in the SIR process.

A total of 7,35,191 applications were received for inclusion of names through Form-6 and Form-6A, while 9,505 applications seeking deletion of names were submitted using Form-7 after the publication of the draft electoral roll.

Election officials noted that no claims or objections were received prior to the publication of the draft roll, and no affidavits were submitted under Section 2(g) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Authorities clarified that only properly submitted forms with valid declarations will be considered, and the final electoral roll will be published after completing verification and scrutiny procedures.

