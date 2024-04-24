Over 85 per cent turnout in fresh voting in 8 polling stations in Arunachal

Itanagar, April 24 Over 85 per cent of around 4,470 voters on Wednesday braved rain and rough weather to exercise their franchise in fresh voting at eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

According to election officials, the fresh voting was held peacefully between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the eight polling stations under four districts -- East Kameng, Kurunq Kumey, Upper Subansiri, and Siang.

The officials said that despite rain in some areas, the voters, including women and first-time electors, queued up early in the morning to exercise their franchise.

After the polling, election officials, carrying election materials, including EVMs, accompanied by security personnel, had to trek through long mountainous and rough roads, amid heavy rains, to reach their destinations in the sub-divisional and district headquarters.

The Election Commission on Sunday declared, as “void”, the simultaneous elections (Lok Sabha and Assembly) held at eight polling stations in these four districts and announced fresh polling in these stations.

The officials said that the EVMs were damaged and incidents of violence were reported in these eight polling stations during simultaneous polling on the first phase of balloting on April 19.

Over 82.71 per cent of 8.92 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the assembly election and 77.51 per cent in Parliamentary polls to 50 of the 60 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies in the border state on April 19. Ruling BJP candidates in 10 Assembly seats, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Mukto) and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (Chowkham), have been elected unopposed.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be taken up on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

