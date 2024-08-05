Over 89 lakh houses under PMAY scheme for urban poor allotted to women

New Delhi, Aug 5 Over 89 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) scheme for the poor have been allotted to women, Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"As per information submitted by states/ union territories and Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs), a total of 16.79 lakh, 49.63 lakh and 39.44 lakh houses are in the name of men, women and joint ownership, respectively. Thus, more than 89 lakh houses are in the name of women either jointly or in sole ownership," Tokhan Sahu said in a written reply to a question.

Central assistance of Rs 2 lakh crore has been approved under the scheme, of which Rs 1.64 lakh crore has been released to states, union territories and central nodal agencies, he said.

Based on project proposals submitted by the state/ union territory governments under PMAY-U, a total of 118.64 lakh houses, with a total investment of Rs 8.07 lakh crore including Central assistance of Rs 2 lakh crore, have been sanctioned by the Ministry, out of which 114.40 lakh have been grounded and 85.43 lakh are completed/delivered to the beneficiaries in urban areas so far, the minister further stated.

The Minister also tabled the data on the number of houses allotted in each state under the PMAY scheme.

As per the Budget 2024-25, PMAY-Urban 2.0 aims to address the housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore and Central assistance of Rs 2.20 lakh crore, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor