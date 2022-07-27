Over 94% clear Class 12 science exam in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 27 A total of 94.12 per cent of 76,604 students cleared the annual higher secondary (Class 12) science examination in Odisha, results of which were announced by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here on Wednesday.

Students can check their results on the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination was delayed by two months and conducted during the last week of April. The papers have been evaluated via two alternative assessment methods, Dash said.

Under science stream, out of 78,077 enrolled students, 76,604 appeared in the annual Plus-II science examination and 72,106 cleared the exam, he added.

While 1,124 students have secured over 90 per cent, the pass percentage of boys and girls is 93.8 per cent and 94.52 per cent, respectively.

Out of 73,771 regular students, who had appeared for the science exams, 70,918 (96.13 per cent) have passed. Similarly, 41.93 per cent of the 2,833 ex-regular students cleared the Plus-II science exam.

The minister said that 393 schools have scored 100 per cent results. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest 99.11 per cent result while Phulbani district is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 76.81 per cent.

The Odisha government has also declared the Plus-II commerce results on Wednesday. Out of the 24,162 students, who were enrolled for the commerce stream, 23,726 have appeared in the exam and 21,165 have passed.

Under the commerce stream, 273 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks. The pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 88.32 per cent and 90.71 per cent, respectively.

The result of Plus-II arts and vocation courses will be declared on August 8, he said.

