Over Rs 1.8 lakh cr transferred directly to accounts of farmers under PM-KISAN scheme: PM Modi

Speaking at the release of the 10th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN, the Prime Minister said, "Over Rs 1.8 lakh crore has been transferred directly to accounts of farmers under PM-KISAN scheme."

"Efforts have also been started for farmers to get money from crop residues, stubble, etc. Hundreds of new units are being set up across the country to make biofuel from agricultural residues," he said.

"Today, the Gobardhan scheme is going on in the country, through this incentive are being given to make biogas in the villages. Plants are being set up across the country to increase the use of biogas. Millions of tonnes of quality organic manure will also be produced every year from these plants, which will be available to the farmers at a low cost," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that India had committed to achieving 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030 and the country achieved this target in November 2021 itself

H said that the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan is going to give a new edge to the pace of infrastructure construction in the country. Giving new dimensions to Make in India, the country has implemented ambitious schemes for new sectors like chip manufacturing and semiconductors.

"In 2021, India has done about Rs 70 lakh crore transactions only through UPI. Today there are more than 50 thousand start-ups working in India. Out of these, more than 10 thousand start-ups have been formed in the last six months," said Modi.

He said that leading the world against climate change, India has also set a target of net-zero carbon emissions in front of the world by 2070.

"India is also working on electric vehicles. In 2021, increased the age of marriage of daughters from 18 to 21 years i.e. equal to that of sons," added PM Modi.

During the event, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor