Overcome with emotions’: PM Modi on Gujarat, Himachal election results

Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked the people of Gujarat and bowed to Gujarat's Jan Shakti. PM Modi expressed that he was overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti," PM Modi said in a tweet. PM Modi also praised the efforts of the party workers and affirmed that the scale of this victory would not have been possible without their exceptional hard work and efforts.