Owaisi urges PM, EAM to bring back Indians 'stranded' in Russia

Hyderabad, Feb 22 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps to bring back 12 Indians who were reportedly forced to fight in Ukrain alongside the Russian Army.

The Hyderabad MP said the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister should take up the issue with Russia and bring the youth safely to India as their families are worried over their safety.

He claimed these unemployed youth who had gone to Russia to work as security personnel at buildings were cheated and taken to the war front.

Owaisi told mediapersons that they included two youth from Telangana, three from Karnataka, two from Kashmir and one each from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

He said that after the family members of some of these youth met him, he wrote to Jaishankar and the Indian Ambassador in Russia.

Owaisi said three agents cheated the unemployed youth by sending them to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

Faisal Khan, one of the agents, is in Dubai while Sufiyan and Puja are from Mumbai. Ramesh and Moin are Indian agents in Russia, Owaisi claimed.

The AIMIM MP said the youth sent a video showing how they were pushed on the war front and were fired upon. They also claimed that one of them was killed in the attack, Owaisi said.

