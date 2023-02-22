Owner blames pet grooming firm for dog's death

Lucknow, Feb 22 A former college principal has lodged a case against the employees of a pet grooming firm, alleging that her two-year-old golden retriever died of electric shock during a grooming session.

In her complaint, Pronoti Singh, former principal of Lucknow Christian College (LCC), said her pet dog was hale and hearty before she handed it over to the staff of the company looking after pets.

"I have been keeping pets for a long time. My pet Shally needed grooming from a long time which I was not able to do myself. So, my son, who is out of town, apprised me about an online service, in which, I will not have to take my pet outside, but they will come with a van having all facilities of grooming, clipping nails etc," she said.

Singh said she booked the facility on February 17 for a grooming session on Monday.

"My pet went into the van happily without being prodded. However, 10 minutes later, my domestic help screamed and asked me to come out. When I went inside the van, the staff said the dog was not responding. I presume they gave Shally a bath, and she must have got electrocuted while being dried," she added.

The former principal then called the police following which a post-mortem examination was conducted which showed heart attack as the cause of death.

However, Pronoti said that the staff was responsible for the death.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, D.S. Mishra, said an FIR has been registered and a probe was on in the matter.

