OYO Launches New Check-In Policy: Unmarried Couples No Longer Welcome

Travel booking giant OYO has introduced a new check-in policy for its partner hotels, beginning in Meerut. The updated guidelines, effective this year, stipulate that unmarried couples will no longer be welcome to check in.

As part of the revised policy, all couples will be required to present valid proof of relationship during check-in, including for online bookings. OYO has granted its partner hotels the discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, in line with local social sensibilities, the company stated.

OYO has instructed its partner hotels in Meerut to implement the new policy with immediate effect. According to sources familiar with the change, the company may extend this policy to other cities based on feedback from the ground.

"OYO has received feedback in the past from civil society groups especially in Meerut urging action to address this issue. Additionally, residents from few other cities have petitioned for disallowing unmarried couples to check-in at OYO hotels," they said.

"OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically," said Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India.

"We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically," the company said. This initiative is part of OYO's program to reshape outdated perceptions and position itself as a brand offering a safe experience for families, students, business travelers, religious groups, and solo travelers.



