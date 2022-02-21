Paddy procured worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore benefitting 94.15 lakh farmers in ongoing Kharif Season

The Central government on Monday announced that paddy procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore has been done so far from 94.15 lakh farmers in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS).

"The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years... Till now about 94.15 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with an MSP value of Rs 1,36,350.74 crore," reads the official statement.

According to the Ministry of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the quantity of 695.67 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to February 20, 2022, in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, NEF (Tripura), Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The highest quantity of procurement has been made from Punjab with 1,86,85,532 metric tons of Paddy procured for worth Rs 36,623.64 crore benefiting 9,24,299 farmers. Followed by Chhattisgarh (Rs18,033.96 cr.) and Telangana (Rs 13,763.12 cr.).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor