Pak drone shot down by BSF near Amritsar

Amritsar, Oct 17 Border Security Force (BSF) on late Monday evening shot down a Pakistani drone near Amritsar in Punjab.

According to BSF sources, the troops deployed in the area of Kalam Dogar border outpost in Amritsar sector spotted a drone that had intruded into India from Pakistan on late Monday evening.

On hearing the buzzing sound of the drone at around 8.30 p.m., the BSF troops opened fire in its direction and shot it down.

The BSF along with the police and other security agencies have cordoned off the area and would carry out a search operation during the first light of day on Tuesday to find any contraband, sources said.

