Pak national trying to intrude into India arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

By IANS | Published: March 10, 2023 11:54 AM 2023-03-10T11:54:03+5:30 2023-03-10T12:05:08+5:30

Chandigarh, March 10 The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national while he was trying to ...

Pak national trying to intrude into India arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur sector | Pak national trying to intrude into India arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

Pak national trying to intrude into India arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

Next

Chandigarh, March 10 The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national while he was trying to intrude into India in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, officials said.

"On the intervening night of March 9-10, a Pakistani intruder crossed the international border and entered India in the Tirath border outpost area," a BSF officer said.

During questioning, he said he was a resident of Khyber district in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india chandigarh Border Security Force Chandigarh union territory Indi Uk-india Border guarding force Republic of india Border security force of india India india