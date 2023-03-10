Pak national trying to intrude into India arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur sector
By IANS | Published: March 10, 2023 11:54 AM 2023-03-10T11:54:03+5:30 2023-03-10T12:05:08+5:30
Chandigarh, March 10 The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national while he was trying to intrude into India in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, officials said.
"On the intervening night of March 9-10, a Pakistani intruder crossed the international border and entered India in the Tirath border outpost area," a BSF officer said.
During questioning, he said he was a resident of Khyber district in Pakistan.
