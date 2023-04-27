Pak propaganda punctured; Ladakh hosts Y20 summit, Srinagar gets ready to hold G20 meet

Ladakh [India], April 27 : The arrival of more than 100 young delegates from different countries in the Union Territory of Ladakh to participate in the Y20 summit has marked the beginning of G20 meetings scheduled to be held in the Himalayan region.

The three-day Y20 pre-summit from April 26, 2023, at Leh, is a precursor to the "Main Y-20 summit, slated to be held in the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in August this year.

The inputs of the main Y20 summit will then be fed into the leaders' summit to be held in September in New Delhi, which will be the culmination of India's G-20 presidency for 2023.

The Y20 summit in Leh would be followed by the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22 to 24.

G20 countries endorse India's stand:

Pertinently, the G20 is a politico-economic alliance comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The member countries include Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, India, Japan and the European Union. Other member nations include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey.

Its summits are also attended by representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The G20 is an amalgamation of the most powerful countries in the world. These nations have endorsed India's stand that the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh are integral parts of India. It's a snub to Pakistan.

India's neighbour had made every possible attempt to dissuade the G-20 members from participating in the meetings scheduled to be held in the Himalayan region.

However, the member countries rejected the objections raised by Pakistan by ignoring its claim that J&K is a dispute and it needs to be resolved by implementing the obsolete 1947 United Nations resolutions.

No sympathy for Pakistan:

The international support which India has garnered under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past nine years has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan.

The government led by PM Modi has torn apart Pakistan's propaganda about Kashmir. It has exposed the real face of India's rogue neighbour.

The entire world is aware of the fact that Pakistan uses terrorists as the instruments of its state's policy and breeds terror in its backyard.

The G20 countries by ignoring the tantrums thrown by Pakistan have sent a clear message that Pakistan doesn't deserve any sympathy or support. It should stop interfering in the internal matters of India and give up its obsession with Kashmir and stop sponsoring terror.

Big victory for India:

Holding G20 meetings in Ladakh and Kashmir is a big victory for India and a defeat for Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

The 100 young participants, who have converged in Ladakh, are discussing the future of work, climate change and disaster risk reduction, peacebuilding and reconciliation, youth in democracy, and health, well-being and sports.

They are least bothered about Pakistan and its concerns as they represent the countries which want peace to prevail and the world to prosper.

India moving forward:

It may be recalled that when India attained the G20 presidency last year, PM Modi promised the nation that the programmes would be held on a grand scale to send a message to the world that India is "here" and is "moving forward".

Prior to India, several countries had the G20 presidency but India has given a new direction, a new theme and a new vision to it. Not many countries have orgsed G20 meetings in the way that India is doing it. The participants will act as ambassadors.

When they return to their countries they would talk about how successfully India is presiding over G20.

Notions dispelled:

By choosing Leh and Srinagar as venues for the Y20 and G20 meetings the government has dispelled the notion that important international events cannot be held in the Himalayan region.

Abrogation of J&K's so-called special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile princely state into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh, on August 5, 2019, has opened up the Himalayan region to the world.

The bold decision taken by PM Modi led regime to scrap Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, and merge J&K completely with the Union of India has brought the entire region at par with the other States and UTs across the country.

After New Delhi scrapped the so-called special status of J&K, Pakistan made every move to convince the world that it should pressurize India to withdraw its decision. But all its attempts backfired as the international community, including Islamic countries, refused to interfere.

Ineligible Pakistan exasperated:

The G20 meetings are being orgzed across India in all cities, including Leh and Srinagar, so there is nothing unusual in it.

Pakistan tried to influence its friends like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to raise an objection about G20 meetings being held in the Himalayan region.

Except for China, no other country toed Pakistan's line. Pakistan is not a member of G20 as the country is ineligible for it. The G20 is a conglomerate of powerful countries that have a vibrant economy and have taken a pledge to eliminate terrorism.

Pakistan is staring at bankruptcy and supports terrorism in every form so it doesn't qualify to be a member of the G20 group. It can just issue statements and throw tantrums, which the world is not interested in.

The arrival of young international delegates in Ladakh to attend the Y20 summit and all the G20 countries confirming the participation of their representatives in the Tourism Working Group meeting slated to be held at Srinagar in J&K is a clear message to Pakistan that it should mind its own business and stop poking its nose in the matters that don't fall within its domain.

