Pakistan F-16 Shot Down by Indian Surface-To-Air Missile, Say Sources

Indian surface-to-air missile system shot down Pakistan Air Force's F-16 supersonic fighter aircraft on Thursday evening, May 8. The Pakistani fighter jet took off from the Sargodha air base in Pakistan, which is their key air force station. The Indian SAM (Surface-to-air missile) shot down the fighter jet near the Sargodha air base in Pakistan's Punjab province, sources told NDTV.

The Indian air defence system is being activated after several drones and missiles were attacked by Islamabad at multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab. Drone attacks were also foiled in Udhampur, Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a drone was shot down in Akhnoor. Two more drones were also shot down in the Poonch district of J&K.

Rockets and missiles were also fired at the Jammu and Kashmir Airport and across the international border earlier on Thursday evening. However, India activated its air defence systems, which successfully intercepted the incoming missiles and drones from Islamabad.

Pakistani troops also restored heavy shelling along the Line of Control (Loc) in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Samba, and Uri districts of Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday evening. At least eight Pakistani missiles were intercepted by the ir defence system over Jammu airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and nearby areas. Two Pakistani drones were downed near Jammu University, as per the India Today report.

These come in less than 48 hours after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).