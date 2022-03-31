Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address tonight ahead of No-Trust Vote. Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry announced this news on Twitter wrote "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight".

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is losing his patch in the elections, the leader lost the majority in the Lower House of Parliament, but he didn't lose hopes. Imran Khan said he will fight till the last ball.

Imran Khan has lost his biggest alliance Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), who had decided to support the opposition, and this caused Imran Khan to lose the majority in Parliament.

It seems like Imran Khan has to win many battles this year. As earlier his Russia tour was also got unsuccessful, his visit is short leave as soon as he arrived in the country, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This visit of Pakistan PM was planned for a month ago and it was the first visit of Imran Khan to Moscow in more than 20 years. This visit aimed to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan had met Russian president Putin on Wednesday but the talk on the matter did not take place. Still, Pakistan PM wants to continue his tour despite being the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.



