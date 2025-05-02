Pakistan-Sponsored Hacker Groups Attempt to Breach Indian Websites, Cyber Attack Foiled

Hacker groups sponsored by Pakistan have attempted a cyber attack on Indian websites, including the school portal, on Friday, May 2, as per the news agency IANS report. The 'Cyber Group HOAX1337' and 'National Cyber Crew' tried to breach Army Public School sites in Jammu and a veterans' healthcare portal, with defacement attempts linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, the Indian cybersecurity agencies foiled their cyber attack. This comes after the Indian government banned several Pakistan-run websites and YouTube channels in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, reflecting growing frustration from across the border.

A separate cyberattack was made on a website carrying data of healthcare services for ex-servicemen, while websites of the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Indian Air Force veterans were also among those targeted. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has recorded over 10 lakh cyberattacks on Indian systems by hacking groups from multiple countries, including Pakistan, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, reported the news agency PTI.

Also Read | After Pahalgam: India Faces Digital Onslaught with Over 10 Lakh Cyber Attacks.

Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cybercrime detection wing, has observed a significant surge in digital attacks since the Kashmir terror strike, stated a senior police official. The agencies believe these cyber attacks are signs that Pakistan is deliberately trying to escalate tensions between the two countries. The attacks were a strategy from the other side, which has long involved the use of terrorism and information warfare against India. Cyberattacks have also originated in the Middle East, Indonesia, and Morocco.