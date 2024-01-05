Pakistan Spy Arrested in Jammu for Spying and Passing Sensitive Information to Pakistani Handlers

A Pakistani spy was arrested in Jammu by the Central Intelligence Agency on Friday, January 5, for passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers. According to the Republic World report, he was nabbed at Jammu Railway Station in the afternoon today. The individual is a resident of Rajasthan and has been in Jammu for an extended period.

The suspect was reportedly sending photos of vital installations of the Indian Army and other forces in Jammu to handlers across the border, as per sources cited by Republic. The person was arrested outside the station in Jammu by Central Intelligence Agency officials during the afternoon and was taken in for questioning.

Officials stated that the suspect also sent the One Time Password (OTP) to a handler in Pakistan to activate the WhatsApp of an Indian number in Pakistan. He allegedly sent photos of key installations of security forces to that Indian number, which is being operated in Pakistan via WhatsApp. Officials informed the Republic that this could be a case of a honey trap, a method Pakistani Intelligence Agency ISI allegedly uses to lure locals in India to obtain sensitive information about key assets for later exploitation. Authorities are investigating whether any financial transactions took place between the suspect and handlers.