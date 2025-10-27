Pakistani drone-dropped heroin recovered from along international border in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 27 Security forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border in J&K’s Jammu district with the recovery of two bags dropped by a Pakistani drone containing over 5 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 25 crore.

The recovery was made near the Jatinder border outpost in the R.S. Pura sector of the international border during a joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and J&K Police.

The search operation was launched at around 6 a.m. after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side.

Officials said two bags containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.3 kg were seized during the operation.

The recovery of such a huge quantity of heroin thwarted a major smuggling attempt from Pakistan.

Security forces and J&K police have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers.

The revised strategy is aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror in the UT instead of just going after the gun-wielding terrorists.

Drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated through these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism.

J&K has a 740-km-long line of control (LoC) and a 240-km-long international border. The Army guards the LoC while the BSF guards the international border.

The LoC is located in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Kashmir Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district of the Jammu division.

The international border is located in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of the Jammu division.

Anti-terrorist operations are carried out in the hinterland by the security forces and J&K police, while anti-infiltration and anti-terrorist operations are carried out by the army and the BSF on the border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor