Pakistani Missiles, Drones Intercepted in Jammu and Kashmir; Heavy Shelling Reported in Pathankot

Pakistan launched a barrage of drones and missiles targeting multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including J&K airport and its surrounding areas on Thursday evening, May 8. Indian air defence systems swiftly activated, successfully intercepting and neutralising all incoming aerial threats before they could cause any reported damage.

Artillery shelling was reported from the airbase in Punjab's Pathankot. Indian Armed Forces initiated counter-measures, followed by a total blackout in Jammu city and adjoining areas. This came amid India's 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok).

#WATCH | J&K | A complete blackout has been enforced in Samba of Jammu Division and sirens can be heard. pic.twitter.com/36CXykChOD — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/nSH7siGaGf — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Visuals shared by the news agency ANI show that a complete blackout has been enforced in several border areas of the Jammu division. Sirens are being heard in Akhnoor, Samba, and Amritsar. According to ANI, Pakistani drones were also intercepted by the Indian air defence system in Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen. An official in Rajasthana's Bikaner in a vehicle announced that all lights in homes and shops should be switched off, and people outside were instructed to go indoors.