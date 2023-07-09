Pakistani woman, who crossed over via Nepal to stay with Indian husband, gets bail

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : A Pakistan national, who was arrested for illegally crossing over into India with her four children through Nepal, got bail on Saturday.

The Pakistani woman, identified as Seema Haider, was residing at the residence of a local whom she wants to marry and had first interacted with during the 2019-20 lockdown, over PUBG, Uttar Pradesh police said on Saturday.

Sharing further details on the arrest, DCP Saad Miya Khan said the woman had come to Noida with her four children. They were arrested at Ballabhgarh in Haryana after they tried to move out, police informed further.

"A Pakistani woman with four children had been residing here after crossing over illegally into India. A person here had sheltered them. Sensing that the police were on the lookout for them, they moved out. They were eventually arrested at Ballabhgarh, Haryana," he said.

The DCP said, "On being questioned, Seema said she came into contact with Sachin Meena during the 2019-20 lockdown. They met in March in Nepal. Seema, along with her children, moved to Nepal mid-May. From there, they came to Noida by a bus. Sachin received them and arranged for their stay at Ambedkar Nagar colony (in Noida)."

The police informed further that Seema, a native of Sindh, Pakistan, browsed YouTube videos to find out routes to cross over into India illegally.

"She is a native of Sindh but had been residing in Karachi. She browsed YouTube videos to learn of routes through which she could sneak into India undetected. She booked tickets to Nepal through a travel agent. From there, she came here via bus to meet Sachin," the DCP said, adding that Seema's husband is currently based in Saudi Arabia now and she, too, has a job there.

The police said they were in the process of sharing all the detalis of the case with the central and state agencies, adding that they have recovered several documents from the woman and will take the matter to court soon.

"All documents are being shared with the central agencies and those in UP. Further investigation will be done. We have recovered the marriage certificate, Pakistani passport, Pakistani citizenship card, and the birth certificates of the woman and her children as well," DCP Saad Miya Khan said.

On the custody of the children, he said, "We will soon move court seeking its advice in the matter and will take a call on the custody as per its direction."

ADCP Ashok Kumar said, "Seema came to India through Nepal in a bid to move in with Sachin. We are questioning the accused and have informed all the agencies concerned."

Sachin, meanwhile, said he took his nuptial vows with Seema in Nepal and want to live with her. "We want to get married and stay together. We will follow whatever the government asls us to do."

Seema said she prefers staying back in India. "I would like to stay in India. I am his wife."

The Pakistani woman, who was already married before she met Sachin, said her 'former' husband doesn't 'need' her anymore. "He had no need for me earlier and neither does he need me now. I texted him saying that I want him to look after his first wife and his children by her," she told ANI.

On her journey to India, Seema said, "I came here via Nepal. I had applied for a visa to stay in India but didn't get it. They asked for too many documents to grant my visa request. It would have taken them two and a half to three months to determine if they could get me a visa. This is why I came to India via Nepal."

"I want to stay with Sachin here and will. If they kill me here, so be it. I will take my last breath here," she said.

