Palace on Wheels to offer destination weddings, pre & post-wedding shoots on board

Jaipur, February 23 ( IANS) The Tourism Department in Rajasthan is coming up with new ways to promote destination weddings in the state.

To make the state an ideal venue for destination weddings, the Palace on Wheels, India's first luxury tourist train launched by the Indian Railways in joint collaboration with the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) to promote tourism in the desert state, will now offer packages for such weddings.

Not only this, couples tying the knot will also be able to get their pre and post-wedding photo shoots done on board the Palace on Wheels.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said that making Palace on Wheels available for destination weddings is a big decision, as it will not only give a huge boost to destination weddings in the desert state, but will also increase the attraction of foreign tourists towards Rajasthani art and culture and Vedic marital customs.

