Palaniswami slams arrest of 14 TN fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy; urges intervention by Centre

Chennai, Nov 12 AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has strongly condemned the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, calling it an “inhumane and unlawful act” that has once again exposed the plight of Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait. He urge the Centre to intervene on a war footing to secure their release.

In a statement posted on X, Palaniswami said the incident was yet another example of repeated harassment faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen, who are often attacked and detained by Sri Lankan authorities while engaged in traditional fishing activities in mid-sea.

He said that on November 8, 2025, a group of 14 fishermen — 12 from Vanagiri Panchayat in Poompuhar constituency of Mayiladuthurai district and two from Vasanakuppam village near Tharangambadi in Cuddalore district — ventured into the sea aboard a mechanised boat owned by a man named Ramayanam.

Due to strong winds, the boat reportedly drifted off course and crossed into Sri Lankan territorial waters.

On November 9, the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the vessel and arrested all 14 fishermen, despite their repeated pleas for help and informing the officers that they had strayed unintentionally after their boat was damaged.

Palaniswami accused the Sri Lankan forces of showing “complete disregard for humanity” by refusing to offer assistance and instead detaining the fishers unlawfully.

“The Sri Lankan government must immediately stop these brutal actions. I urge both the Central and State governments to intervene on a war footing to secure their release,” he said.

The AIADMK leader further urged the Tamil Nadu government to extend immediate financial and humanitarian assistance to the families of the detained fishermen, pointing out that such arrests have left coastal communities living in constant fear and economic uncertainty.

“Our fishermen only wish for a time when they can fish freely and safely in deep waters. When their lives and livelihoods are under constant threat, continuing their traditional occupation becomes unbearable,” Palaniswami added, appealing for decisive diplomatic action by the Centre to ensure the safety and freedom of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.

