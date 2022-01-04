PAN card holders will be fined Rs 10,000 after 31st March

This news is important for you if you also have a PAN card. PAN cardholders are advised to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhar Card Number by 31st March 2022. If you do not link your PAN-Aadhar card before this deadline, your PAN card may also be deactivated. In addition, you will have to pay Rs.1000 for linking PAN with Aadhaar. Also, the problems of PAN cardholders will not end there. This is because the person concerned will not be able to invest in mutual funds, stocks, opening bank accounts, etc., where PAN card is required.

Apart from this, if the person furnishes the PAN Card, which is no more valid, then under Section 272N of the Income Tax Act 1961, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay, by way of penalty, a sum of ten thousand rupees.

Here's how to link online ...

- First go to the Income Tax website.

- Enter name, PAN number and Aadhar number as given in Aadhar card.

- Tick the square if only year of birth is given in Aadhar card.

- Now enter the captcha code.

- Now click on the link support button.

- Your PAN will be linked to Aadhaar.

You can also link via SMS

You need to type UIDPAN on your phone. Then enter the 12 digit Aadhar number. Then enter the 10 digit PAN number. Now send the message mentioned in step 1 to 567678 or 56161.

How to activate idle pan?

Inactive PAN card can be activated. All you have to do is send an SMS. You have to go to the message box and after entering the 10 digit PAN number from your register mobile, enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number followed by space and send an SMS to 567678 or 56161.